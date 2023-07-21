You know a great goalkeeper when you see one. They have a presence, an aura of invincibility that says “good luck getting anything past me today”. The best goalkeepers redefine the position, changing how we think the role can be played. They make impossible saves look routine and win games single-handedly.

Over the years, a select few goalkeepers have risen to legendary status through their shot-stopping, command of the box, and ability to start attacks. These goalkeepers altered how the position is played and inspired generations to follow in their footsteps. In this article, we’re celebrating 10 goalkeepers who redefined the position and showed us what a modern goalkeeper should be. Some are from past eras, others still grace the pitch today, but all left an indelible mark on the game.

Lev Yashin

Lev Yashin revolutionized the goalkeeper position. Nicknamed the “Black Spider” for his all-black outfit and acrobatic saves, Yashin helped redefine what it meant to be a world-class goalkeeper.

Yashin played his entire 20-year career for Dynamo Moscow, winning five league titles and three Soviet Cups. But he earned his legendary status on the international stage. Yashin backstopped the Soviet Union to gold at the 1956 Olympics and the 1960 European Championship.

At the 1958 World Cup, Yashin put on a show. His spectacular saves, especially in the quarterfinals versus England, cemented his status as the world’s best goalkeeper. Four years later, Yashin once again led the Soviets to the semifinals and was awarded the 1962 Ballon d’Or as Europe’s best player, the only goalkeeper ever so honored.

Gordon Banks

Gordon Banks was England’s goalkeeper during their 1966 World Cup victory and considered by many to be one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. His cat-like reflexes and acrobatic saves made him a hero to fans around the globe.

At the 1966 World Cup, Banks’ saves were crucial in helping England triumph on home soil. In the group stage against Brazil, he made a spectacular stop to deny Pelé what seemed a certain goal. The save was deemed “one of the greatest feats of goalkeeping the game has ever seen.”

Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel is considered by many to be one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. Nicknamed “The Great Dane” for his imposing physique and nationality, Schmeichel spent nearly all of his career at Manchester United, where he was instrumental in the club’s dominance in the 1990s.

Some of Schmeichel’s most memorable performances came in the FA Cup. In 1995, his extra-time penalty kick save helped United beat Liverpool in the final. Two years later, he was again the hero, making several crucial saves as United beat Newcastle United to claim the Double.

Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon is arguably one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. For over 25 years, Buffon was a rock between the posts for Juventus and the Italian national team. His impressive longevity and trophy haul cement his status as a legend.

Known for his athleticism, Buffon was nicknamed “Superman” for his acrobatic saves and command of the penalty area. Yet his greatest strength was his consistency and concentration. Buffon boasted an uncanny ability to make crucial saves at key moments to keep his team in the match. His vocal leadership and organization of the defense were also invaluable.

Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas is considered by many to be one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. For over 15 years, “Saint Iker” was the backbone of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team.

For Spain, Casillas was equally influential. He backstopped Spain to their first World Cup title in 2010, conceding just two goals in seven games. Two years later, he helped Spain win back-to-back European Championships. Known for his ability to organize his defense and make crucial saves at the biggest moments, Casillas was dubbed “Saint Iker” for his contributions to Spanish football.

In his later years with Real Madrid and Porto, injuries and a loss of form saw Casillas lose his starting role. However, his status as an icon remains intact. He holds the record for most appearances for the Spanish national team, and his trophy haul includes 5 La Liga titles, 3 Champions League trophies, 2 European Championships, and the 2010 World Cup.

Oliver Kahn

Oliver Kahn best remember for his 14 year spell with Bayern Munich, where he won multiple title including eight Bundesliga, UEFA champions league and also won the golden ball in 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Dino Zoff

Dino Zoff is of the best goalkeepers the world have ever seen, he hold the record of keeping a clean sheet for the longest time.

The next time you watch a top goalkeeper make an acrobatic save or control their box with confidence, appreciate how they are standing on the shoulders of giants like Yashin, Zoff, Schmeichel and the rest.

