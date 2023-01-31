This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal on Tuesday night confirmed the signing of Italian midfielder, Jorginho from their city rivals, Chelsea.

Following the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea to Arsenal on transfer deadline day, here are 10 Football players that have played for both Arsenal and Chelsea in their careers:

Nicolas Anelka.

The Frenchman played for both Arsenal and Chelsea during his playing day.

Nicolas Anelka played for Arsenal from 1997-1999, winning trophies including the Premier League title.

Anelka joined Chelsea 2008 and was with the Blues until 2012, where he won trophies including the Premier League title.

Ashley Cole.

Ashley Cole played for Arsenal from 1999 to 2006 before joining Chelsea in 2006 and was with them until 2014.

Cesc Fabregas.

The Spaniard played at Arsenal from 2003 to 2011 before joining Chelsea in 2014 and was with them until 2019.

Yossi Benayoun.

Played for Chelsea from 2010-2013 before joining Arsenal from 2011-2012

Petr Cech.

The shot-stopper played with Chelsea from 2004 to 2015 before joining Arsenal from 2015 to 2019.

William Gallas.

Played for Chelsea from 2001-2006 before joining Arsenal from 2006-2010.

David Luis.

David Luis played for Chelsea from 2011-2014 left for PSG came back in 2016 and finally left in 2019, he joined Arsenal in 2019-2021.

Willian.

The Brazilian was at Chelsea from 2013-2020 before moving to Arsenal from 2020-2021.

Olivier Giroud.

The France international played for Arsenal from 2012-2018 before joining Chelsea in 2018-2021.

