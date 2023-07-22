10 Expensive Goalkeepers of All time Based on their Transfer Fees.
The goalkeeper position is arguably the most crucial in football, and clubs are willing to invest heavily to secure the services of top-class shot-stoppers, without further ado, we’ll be looking at some expensive goalies in history;
1. Kepa Arrizabalaga:
Kepa Arrizabalaga holds the record for the most expensive goalkeeper in football history. Chelsea broke the bank to sign the Spanish shot-stopper from Athletic Bilbao for a staggering $89 million. Despite facing criticism and tough competition, Kepa remains an integral part of Chelsea’s squad.
2. Alisson Becker:
Following a stellar campaign with AS Roma, Alisson Becker made the switch to Liverpool for a hefty fee of $69.6 million. The Brazilian goalkeeper has since proven his worth with a series of outstanding performances. Alisson’s shot-stopping ability, commanding presence, and distribution skills have played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s success, including their triumph in the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.
3. Gianluigi Buffon :
Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon secured a monumental transfer to Juventus from Parma for $58.9 million. Buffon’s move to the Turin club proved to be worth every penny, as he went on to enjoy a remarkable career with Juventus. The World Cup winner became an iconic figure at the club, winning multiple Serie A titles and leaving a lasting legacy.
4. Andre Onana:
Manchester United’s latest signing, Andre Onana, joined the club from Inter Milan for $58.4 million, making him one of the most expensive goalkeepers in history. The Cameroonian shot-stopper brings an impressive set of skills and attributes to Old Trafford. With his agility, shot-blocking prowess, and ability to play from the back, Onana is expected to improve United’s style of play and bolster their defensive solidity.
5. Ederson:
Manchester City secured the services of Ederson from Benfica for $44.4 million, making him one of the costliest goalkeepers ever. The Brazilian’s arrival signaled City’s intention to have a goalkeeper who excels with his feet and contributes to the team’s build-up play. Ederson’s shot-stopping abilities and accurate distribution have played a pivotal role in City’s success in the Premier League and other competitions.
