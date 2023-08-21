10 Chelsea players who left the club on loan this summer and players who could depart on a loan deal

Arguably the most active side in the Premier League this summer, Chelsea have confirmed the arrivals of several players and they have also sent a lot of players out on loan for development. However, the Blues are not stopping anytime soon with key players like Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka and Wesley Fofana out injured. They are also set to complete the signing of a back up Goalkeeper following the departure of Kepa Arrizabalaga to Real Madrid. With that being said, Here’s the ten Chelsea players currently on loan

1. Ângelo Gabriel: RC Strasbourg

2. Charlie Webster: SC Heerenvenen

3. Cesare Casadei: Leicester City

4. Omari Hutchinson: Ipswich Town

5. Gabriel Slonina: K.A.S. Eupen

6. Harvey Vale: Bristol Rovers

7. David Datro Fofana: Union Berlin

8. Teddy Sharman-Lowe: Bromley FC

9. Lewis Hall (Loan with obligation to buy) to Newcastle United

10. Kepa Arrizabalaga to Real Madrid.

Players who could also leave on a loan transfer

ANDREY SANTOS

Nottingham Forest are keen on bringing in Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos and the Blues are open to loaning him out as part of a deal to sign Brennan Johnson

IAN MAATSEN

Forest are also interested in signing Ian Maatsen. The left-back has been offered a new deal by Chelsea but is unsure amid interest from West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund too.

