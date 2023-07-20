10 Best Wingers in World Football Last Season

Real Madrid attacker, Vinicius Junior was the best winger in world football last season. This shows just how far the Brazilian star has come.

Vinicius Junior was a very integral part of Real Madrid’s campaign last season as the club reached the semifinals of the Champions League. He scored a wonderful goal in the first leg of the tie against Manchester City. In all competitions last season, the former Flamengo star scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 55 appearances.

The second-best winger in world football last season was Bukayo Saka. It has been quite a journey for the English winger who was highly criticized and was a victim of racial abuse when England lost to Italy in the final of the European Championship.

Last season, he put the disappointment of the European Championship behind him and played a starring role as the Gunners secured a second-place finish in the English Premier League and sealed qualification for the Champions League as a result. Bukayo Saka scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists for the Gunners in all competitions last season.

The third best winger in world football last season was Napoli attacker, Khvicha Kvaratskheli. The Georgian international has an outstanding breakthrough campaign with the Italian Serie A club. He helped them win the Scudetto for the first time in three decades and also finished the season with 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 appearances.

Below is the full list of the top ten best wingers in world football last season:

