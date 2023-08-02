10 Best Number 9’s In Football History

When it comes to football, few positions carry as much weight as the number 9. Whether it’s the responsibility of leading the attack or simply the prestige of wearing the jersey, the number 9 holds a special place in footballing lore. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the 10 best number 9’s jerseys in football history.

1. Romario – The Brazilian striker, Romario, won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994. He scored 55 goals in 70 appearances for his country and is regarded as one of the best Brazilian strikers of all time.

2. Gerd Muller – Germany: With a record-breaking 68 goals in 62 international appearances, Muller is a true legend of the number 9 position.

3. Ronaldo – Brazil: The original Ronaldo was a fearsome striker, terrorizing defenders with his pace and precision finishing. He wore the number 9 jersey for Brazil in the 2002 World Cup, helping the Seleção lift the trophy.

4. Marco van Basten – Netherlands: A sublime talent, van Basten was deadly in front of goal and scored one of the greatest goals in World Cup history with his iconic volley against the Soviet Union in 1988.

5. Filippo Inzaghi – Italy: Inzaghi may not have possessed the raw talent of some of his peers, but his work ethic and goalscoring prowess made him one of the deadliest number 9’s of his generation.

6. Alan Shearer – England: A true club legend for both Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, Shearer scored a record-breaking 260 goals in the Premier League and was a key figure for England at major tournaments.

7. Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon: Eto’o may not have received the same recognition as some of his peers, but he was a fantastic striker for both club and country and wore the number 9 jersey with distinction.

8. Ruud van Nistelrooy – Netherlands: A goal machine during his time with Manchester United and Real Madrid, van Nistelrooy was a master of finding the back of the net.

9. Gabriel Batistuta – Argentina: Batistuta was a force to be reckoned with during the 1990s, scoring 56 goals in 78 appearances for Argentina and earning a reputation as one of the world’s best strikers.

10. Fernando Torres – Spain: Torres may not have had the longevity of some of the other players on this list, but his impact on Spanish football cannot be overstated. He scored the winning goal in the Euro 2008 final and played a key role in Spain’s historic 2010 World Cup triumph.

