10 Best Midfielders In Football Last Season

Manchester City star, Kevin De Bruyne was the best midfielder in the world last season. The Belgian playmaker has been one of the best midfielders in world football football in the last five years and last season, he once again played a prominent role in the success of his team.

Kevin De Bruyne finished the season as the best playmaker having contributed 16 assists in the English Premier League. In total, he scored 10 goals and provided 29 assists in all competitions as Manchester City won a historic treble.

The second-best midfielder in the world last season was Rodri. The Spanish midfielder was highly instrumental in Manchester City’s success last season. The holding midfielder scored the all-important goal in the final as Manchester City won 1-0. Rodri also helped Spain win the UEFA Nations League last season.

The third-best midfielder in the world last season was Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian midfielder helped the Gunners qualify for the Champions League last season. He scored 15 goals and provided 8 assists.

The fourth-best midfielder in the world last season was Bernardo Silva. The Manchester City star played more than 50 games for the Cityzens last season, showing how important he was for Pep Guardiola’s side. In all competitions, he scored seven goals and provided eight assists.

Below is the full list of the top ten best midfielders in world football last season:

