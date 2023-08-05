10 best kits released in Europe this summer

This summer has witnessed a plethora of stunning kit releases across Europe, with each club striving to outdo the other in terms of design and style. In this article, we bring you the top 10 kits that have captured hearts and turned heads on the pitch.

Topping our rankings is Roma’s home kit, a sponsorless marvel by Adidas. The classic logo adds a touch of elegance, setting the bar high for other clubs known for iconic kits. Real Madrid follows closely with their away version, featuring violet, white, and gold stripes on the sleeves – a nod to their official colors.

Ajax’s home kit, as expected, is a masterpiece, boasting a slick and timeless design. Meanwhile, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s home kit from Puma embraces simplicity and class.

Venezia may have cheated by releasing a pre-match top, but the sublime design cannot be ignored. Celtic’s away kit charms with its tidy charcoal base and green accents.

Arsenal celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Invincibles season with a bold look, featuring striking gold lines down the sleeves.Liverpool’s away jersey reimagines a nineties classic, dividing opinions among fans.

Manchester United’s home kit by Adidas exudes class, representing a significant improvement from previous years. And finally, Kappa surprises with Fiorentina’s away kit, sporting a lovely floral design for away trips.

