10 Best Goals Celebration In Football

As the final whistle blows and the crowd roars with excitement, it’s time for the players to show their elation on the field. And what better way to do that than with a spectacular celebration after scoring a goal? Football icons are renowned for their iconic and unforgettable celebrations that keep the crowd entertained.

Here’s a look at the top 10 football icons’ celebration:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIU’

Invented by the man himself, Ronaldo’s “Sii” is a classic way to celebrate a goal. With both hands clenched, Ronaldo screams ‘Sii!’ with his chest out, making sure everyone knows who scored the goal.

Kylian Mbappé’s arm-crossing dance

After a goal, Kylian Mbappé puts his hands up, crosses his arms and twists his body from left to right. It’s an elaborate dance that fans love to imitate.

Neymar’s ‘The Bow and Arrow’

A theatrical Neymar prefers to fire his imaginary bow and arrow into the stands to signify a goal.

Robert Lewandowski’s simple but classic pose

A minimalist at heart, Lewandowski usually just puts his hand in the air with his fingers spread wide after a goal, creating a lasting impression on the audience.

Romelu Lukaku’s finger gun

Romelu Lukaku goes for the subtle gun-and-fire routine after a goal.

Antoine Griezmann’s take the L

Griezmann drops his arms, puts his fingers in the form of an ‘L’, and takes the loss of his opponent to heart in this unique celebration.

Lionel Messi’s military salute

Messi, one of the best football players of all time, keeps things simple and crisp with a traditional military salute after he scores a goal.

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s roaring lion

When Zlatan scores a goal, he runs to the corner, stands on his feet and beats his chest like a lion.

9. Mario Balotelli’s muscly arm flex – After scoring, Mario Balotelli flaunts his impressive muscles with a few arm flexes to show the world what he’s made of.

10. Paul Pogba’s famous dab – A staple in football, Pogba’s iconic dab after a goal was inspired by the American rapper, Future. A quick burst of joy that brings an unforgettable moment of fun to the game.

Sammy67 (

)