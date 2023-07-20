10 Best Forwards in World Football Last Season

Last season saw a full shift away from the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era and only a few would argue against the fact that we are effectively in the Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland era.

Both stars were at their best once again last season. Erling Haaland was able to help Manchester City win the Champions League for the first time in its history while Kylian Mbappe helped Paris Saint-Germain win the French Ligue 1.

However, it can be said that Kylian Mbappe was the best forward in world football last season. The Frenchman scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain last season.

He also impressed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France. Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot in the tournament as he scored 8 goals and provided 2 assists while helping his nation reach the final of the tournament.

The second-best forward in world football last season was Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker was in hot form last season as he led Manchester City to its third consecutive English Premier League title. He also finished the season as the highest goalscorer in the league with 36 goals. He also broke many records last season. Erling Haaland scored 52 goals and provided 9 assists in 53 appearances for Manchester City.

The third-best forward in world football last season was Lionel Messi. Although the Inter Miami star was hugely criticized by Paris Saint-Germain fans last season, he had a hugely successful season, nonetheless.

He led Argentina to glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, winning the MVP award. He also helped Paris Saint-Germain win the French Ligue 1. In 41 appearances for the French Ligue 1 club, the Argentine legend scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists.

Below is the full list of the top ten best forwards in world football last season:

