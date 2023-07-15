10 Best English Footballers Currently Playing Abroad

English players have a rich history of playing abroad, from Gary Lineker at Barcelona to David Beckham at Real Madrid. The trend continues with more and more England-born players showcasing their talents in foreign leagues.

That said, here are arguably the top 10 best English players currently plying their trade overseas, according to Soccerway and Transfermarkt.

10. Samuel Iling Junior – Juventus

The 19-year-old winger has impressed at Italian giants Juventus, showcasing his skills and making an impact despite limited opportunities.

9. Jordi Osei-Tutu – Bochum

Playing in the Bundesliga for VFL Bochum, the versatile right-back has caught attention with his performances and helped his team stay in the German top tier.

8. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – Dortmund

The 18-year-old wonderkid has made a smooth transition from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund, showing his potential and earning comparisons to Neymar.

7. Stephy Mavididi – Montpellier

Making a name for himself in France, Mavididi has displayed his talent as a left-winger for Montpellier, despite dealing with injuries throughout the season.

6. Angel Gomes – Lille

After a successful U21 European Championship campaign with England, Gomes has proven his worth at Lille, contributing with goals and assists and being a vital part of their attacking play.

5. Marcus Edwards – Sporting Lisbon

Formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, Edwards has become an integral part of Sporting Lisbon’s well-drilled team, impressing with his pace and attacking threat.

4. Chris Smalling – AS Roma

Enjoying his prime years in Italy, Smalling has been a defensive rock for AS Roma, forming a strong partnership and helping the team reach the Europa League final.

3. Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan

Tomori has established himself as one of the world’s most sought-after centre-backs, showcasing his pace, strength, and passing ability at AC Milan and making a significant impact in their Champions League run.

2. Tammy Abraham – AS Roma

Having found his home in Italy, Abraham has become a prolific striker for AS Roma, despite facing injuries, and has proved his worth in their defensively-minded system.

1. Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

At just 19 years old, Bellingham has already become a midfield sensation at Borussia Dortmund and secured a record-breaking transfer to Real Madrid, cementing his status as one of the best midfielders in football today.

Source: Soccerway and Transfermarkt

