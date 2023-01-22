Zoning The Office Of The President Between North And South Is Fraudulent – Udenta Udenta

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Political Strategist and Policy Expert, Professor Udenta Udenta, has disclosed that for Nigeria to achieve equity and fairness, there is the need to micro-zone the office of the presidency between the North-East and South-East.

Professor Udenta Udenta stated that zoning the office of the president between the Northern Nigeria and Southern Nigeria is fraudulent. Professor Udenta Udenta explained that all the geopolitical zones in the North has tasted power except the North-East.

He went on to say that just like the North-East, the South-East has not been in power since Nnamdi Azikiwe was the ceremonial president in 1966. Speaking further, Professor Udenta was of the view that continuing with zoning between North and South without micro-zoning could continue to deny the North-East and South-East from producing a president of Nigeria.

Professor Udenta Udenta made this statement while analyzing the chances of the main presidential candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

