Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa sworn in for second term after disputed election

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration for his second term was held on Monday despite accounts from international observers who said the country’s August elections were flawed.

Mr Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe had shown it is a “democracy with maturity” during the ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in the nation’s capital, Harare.

The 80-year-old said he would ensure that the country’s constitution and rule of law were upheld over his second term.

He was declared the winner after a presidential election that observers deemed insufficiently free and fair.

Several human rights organisations pointed to voter intimidation, the falsification of the electoral rolls and the appointment of backers of the governing party, Zanu-PF, to the electoral commission.

The country’s main opposition party also refuted the results, saying the elections were marred by “voter suppression and egregious abuse.”

According to the electoral commission, Mr Mnangagwa received 53 per cent of the votes cast, while the most promising opposition candidate, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, received 44 per cent.

Mr Mnangagwa’s governing Zanu-PF party also recorded a solid majority in parliament.

Zimbabwe’s elections had been marred by violence and allegations of manipulation.

With soaring inflation and unemployment, the nation had been mired in an economic crisis for decades.

Zimbabwe was ruled by strongman Robert Mugabe from 1987 to 2017.

After the military overthrew Mr Mugabe, former vice president Mr Mnangagwa came to power.

A year later, the elections won by Mr Mnangagwa were also overshadowed by violence and repression.

Zimbabwe, a former British colony, has been governed by the Zanu-PF party since it became independent in 1980.

(dpa/NAN)