Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins re-election

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has emerged winner in the 2023 presidential election.

The electoral commission announced that Mr Mnangagwa won the election to a second term with 52.6 per cent of the total vote cast.

“Mnangagwa Emmerson Dambudzo of ZANU-PF party is declared duly elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson identified as Chigumba told a press conference.

Nelson Chamisa, Mnangagwa’s biggest rival, reportedly received 44 per cent of the vote, according to the electoral commission.

The elections were held on Wednesday.

Several international election observer missions and diplomatic missions including the US and the EU Mission have described the election as flawed.

The opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change is led by Chamisa. In a post on the social media platform X, a party representative stated that it rejected “any result hastily assembled without proper verification.”

