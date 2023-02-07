Zenith Bank Ignores Customer Plights, Shuts Down Branches Over Naira Scarcity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Zenith Bank has ignored customer plights to shut down branches over naira scarcity and attacks.

NewsOnline reports that Zenith Bank on Tuesday shut some of its branches in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states across the country due to alleged attacks on its staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), which monitored developments across the FCT and environs on Tuesday, reports that the bank’s branches were under lock and key.

At Zenith Bank Check-Point branch, along Nyanya Mararaba road, the entry gates into the banking halls and the ATM Gallery were locked against customers.

An official of the bank who preferred anonymity said that some of the bank’s branches were also shut down due to poor network and scarcity of the new naira notes.

The official said that many of their branches across the country were attacked by customers who were unable to withdraw the new notes from their accounts.

NAN reports that some video clips on social media showed how staff of the bank jumped through fences to escape mob attacks from customers.

Complaints

Meanwhile, some customers of the bank Tuesday took to social media to lament their ordeal. A customer identified as @Ellacious_berry said on Twitter, that Zenith Bank was fully contributing to the suffering of the masses.

“Three days now, I cannot assess the mobile app. If the mobile app mistakenly opens, it won’t transfer, their ATM card is not paying either. I am sure closing my account with @ZenithBank,’’ she said.

Another customer, identified as @ambi 255 on Twitter, lamented the poor network and operational challenges being faced by customers of the bank in recent days.

“I think I will be closing my account with them,’’ he said.

Another customer identified as @IamSixFeet Tall on Twitter said: “one of the managers in my office just closed his zenith account this morning. My other two colleagues are planning to move all their money from Zenith account.”

Another customer known as Linda Chinemerem Paul on her Facebook page said, “those of you banking with Fidelity Bank, please, how is your experience with them. I want to migrate and dump Zenith.”

NAN reports that some branches of the bank in Enugu were working but the staff were not dressed in any of the bank’s outfit to avoid easy identification by angry customers.

Meanwhile, NewsOnline Nigeria reports that Zenith bank staff flee through the back fence away from desperate customers over cash scarcity.

Already, frustrated customers have begun to take aggressive actions at the counters and cubicles of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), a development that led some banks to beef up their premises with more security personnel.

However, in a viral social media video, the bank employees chose to take their own safety into their own hands.

After a crowd besiege one of the bank branches, and the number of frustrated customers growing, the staff decided to escape using the back fence.In the video, the female staff members were permitted to make the initial move, using a ladder and the assistance of male personnel.

Zenith bank staff in Delta fleeing from irate customers through the back fence. pic.twitter.com/4kcfIp9Vuo — Temo (@tem_n_u) February 6, 2023

