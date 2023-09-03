Zamfara: “We won’t free their women if they don’t release our people” -Youth to Bandits

There was unrest in the Birnin Magaji community in Zamfara State when youths who had detained the wives of alleged bandits terrorizing the area swore to hold them captive until the bandits freed six locals. The youths claimed that a traditional leader forced them to release the ladies. According to VANGUARD .

The state government had voiced its unhappiness with the two Fulani women’s release, disassociated itself from the action, and promised an investigation. Alhaji Ussaini Magaji, the king, could not be reached by the media for comment, but according to his secretary, they will address the situation when it is right.

Alhaji Kabiru Birnin Magaji, a commissioner in Zamfara State, claimed it was untrue that the state governor had ordered the release of the Fulani women, as had been implied, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service yesterday. It’s impossible. How can the governor order the release of the women when their husbands are still holding six people captive when he is opposed to any negotiations with these terrorists? Magaji asserted, “This is untrue”. He said that the situation would be looked into and stated that the administration was unsure if the youths who were caring for the Fulani women had been detained.

Birnin Magaji youth said,

“We won’t free their women if they don’t release our people. The authorities are aware that we abide by the law, so we have not violated it. We’re basically being silenced; we don’t know what to do. There is no longer any interest in going into the wilderness. Similar to this, whenever you go home, someone is following you. Therefore, we need to get up. You only get one chance to live”.

