Zamfara State PDP Alleges Plot To Attack Its Guber Candidate, Top Officials

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Zamfara State, has accused the government of planning to attack its top officials making use of the state’s anti-thuggery outfit.

While responding to questions at a press briefing, its publicity secretary, Abba Bello Oando, said the state government was planning to launch the use of hired thugs and the state government’s anti-thuggery unit to harm its supporters.

These are said to be earmarked for campaign rallies, in Gusau, and Tsafe town, with prominent people like the PDP’s governorship candidate, Dr Dauda Lawal, Wadatau Madawaki and Salihu Maibuhu Gummi.

They have accused the state government of destroying their campaign offices and vehicles, allegations which Governor Bello Matawalle dismissed, calling baseless and ill-motivated.

The opposite he said is the case. He stated that the opposition PDP had last Monday sponsored thugs to disrupt APC’s campaign in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area, leading to the death of some thugs.

Where do we stand? Whose account are we to believe?

