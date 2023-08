His Excellency Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare, Phd, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State welcomed the State Commandant Sani Mustapha to the State. The Commandant expressed his appreciation for the warm reception he received and delivered the credence letter to the Governor.

Commandant Sani also reassures his unalloyed support for the fight against insecurity and all criminal elements in the State .

