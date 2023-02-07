This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Zamfara State Deputy Governor Paid Visit To CBN, Holds Meetings With Bank Managers [Photos]

His Execellency, The Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Distinguished Senator Hassan Muhammad was at the Gusau branch headquarters of the central bank to interface with its Controller on how best the bank would come up with possible strategies to support other commercial banks operating in the State to relieve people from undue serious tension caused by difficulty in accessing their monies from the banks.

Senator Gusau expressed dismay over the hardship caused by several hours being spent in long queues in the frantic effort to access ATM, a situation that often take the whole day before one could make withdrawals for daily domestic needs.

The Deputy Governor called on the central bank authorities in the State to as matter of urgency provide the new naira notes to commercial banks to ease the bedeviling challenge of money circulation in the hands of people.

Speaking earlier, the Controller of CBN Gusau Branch Alhaji Buhari Abbas while receiving the Deputy Governor and his entourage explained that it was the first visit of its kind to the bank by a high-level personnel in the State since the introduction of a new legal tender as it affects the general condition of people.

Alhaji Buhari Abbas said the central bank of Nigeria is doing all it could to address the problems and promised that, sooner, cash would be available at the counter and ATMs of the commercial banks with a view to decongest the crowd of customers at the banks.

In a related development, the Deputy Governor gave a pass mark to Gusau branches FCMB and ECO banks. According to him, he was satisfied with the level of concern and sympathy for customers being demonstrated by the two banks.

Senator Gusau pronounced this while going around to see for himself long queues at the premises of all operating banks and find out the way forward to curtail the situation.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor has condemned the non-challenge attitudes of ZENITH and GTBank over the insensitivity of the respective banks for the suffering meted on customers owned to non availability of money in both ATMs and at the counter of the two banks, with no explanation passed by the banks’ officials to their customers.

Senator Hassan Gusau, therefore, charged the two banks to enhance their services for the betterment of their customers, adding that the State Government would take drastic measures against any commercial bank willing to capitalize on the current challenge of shortage of new naira notes to institute artificial suffering to the people.

Signed:

Comrade Babangida Umar Zurmi, ANIPR, Director General Press Affairs, Office of the Deputy Governor, Zamfara State.

