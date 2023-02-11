Zamfara state Commissioner for Budget and Planning resigns, decamp from APC to PDP.

Ahead of Feb 25 and March 11 Elections, the Zamfara State Commissioner for Budget, Alhaji Aliyu E.S Mafara, resigns his appointment, dumps the ruling APC, and joins the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara, pledging full support for the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Dauda Lawal.

This was contained in a tweet on Friday, 10th February 2022 by the Special Assistant on Media to the PDP Presidential candidate in the forthcoming Presidential election H.E Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Abdul Rasheeth via his twitter handle @Rasheethe. Mr. Rasheeth tweeted that “Zamfara’s Budget Commissioner, Alhaji Aliyu Tukur E.S Mafara quits APC and joins PDP, pledging full support for the PDP governorship candidate in the State, Dauda Lawal.”

It would also be recalled that, days ago it was reported that the gale of defections rocked the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as 45 Special Advisers to the state Governor Bello Matawalle resigned their appointments to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in order to deliver the state for PDP Gubernatorial and Presidential Candidates, Dr. Lawal Dauda and H.E Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming Feb 25 Presidential election and March 11 Gubernatorial election.

Content created and supplied by: Phredo (via 50minds

News )

