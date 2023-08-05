Zamfara: Police clash with bandits, kill one, nab female informant

In a daring operation, law enforcement officials apprehended a 35-year-old woman believed to be an informant following a fierce gunfight with bandits.

According to PM , the intense confrontation occurred at a Divisional Station in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Providing details, ASP Yazid Abubakar, the spokesperson for the Zamfara Police Command, disclosed that during the exchange of gunfire, one bandit lost his life.

He explained that the police received credible information about an imminent attack planned by a group of heavily armed bandits.

Promptly acting on the intelligence, the police officers stationed at the targeted police station mobilized their forces. A prolonged gun battle ensued, lasting for several hours.

The fierce engagement resulted in the neutralization of one bandit, while the rest escaped into the thick forest, leaving trails of blood as evidence of the injuries they sustained.

Subsequent investigations by the police led to the arrest of a 35-year-old woman suspected of being affiliated with the bandit kingpin, Dankarami Gwaska. Her confession implicated her as an informant, responsible for surveilling police activities on behalf of the criminal group.

Authorities discovered two mobile phones containing the contact details of the bandits during the suspect’s apprehension. ASP Abubakar provided information on other successful police operations in the region.

On July 28, the Police Tactical tives stationed in the Magarya community received intelligence regarding suspected armed individuals planning to attack Muslims during Juma’at prayers in the Kwata village of the Magarya district.

The police officers intervened and effectively thwarted the attack, causing the bandits to flee. At the scene, the authorities discovered two AK-47 rifles, four rounds of ammunition, and a Bajaj motorcycle.

Moreover, on July 27, acting on precise intelligence, the Police Tactical Team attached to Area Command Gusau successfully apprehended two suspected bandits and kidnappers operating in the Saminaka area of Gusau Metropolis.

These consistent efforts by the police force are indicative of their unwavering dedication to maintaining peace, protecting properties, and ensuring the safety of lives in Zamfara State.

They remain committed to capturing and prosecuting all individuals involved in criminal activities, underscoring their ongoing pursuit of justice and security.

