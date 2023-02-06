Zamfara: Labour Party’s deputy guber candidate, others defect to APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, defeated the Labour Party, LP, in Zamfara State over the weekend, defeating the party’s deputy governorship candidate, three senatorial candidates, and seven candidates for the House of Representatives.

They are Yahaya Audi Mafara, the senatorial candidate for Zamfara West, and Alhaji Sule Dansadau, the party’s vice candidate for governor.

Others include Alhaji Sani Yusuf Danmasami, a senatorial contender for Zamfara Central, and Engineer Adamu Yakubu, a senatorial candidate for Zamfara North.

According to DAILY POST, 14 of the 19 candidates for the State House of Assembly and 7 of the party’s candidates for the House of Representatives both switched parties to join the APC.

At a planned defection ceremony in the state’s Talata-Mafara Local Government Area, they were welcomed by the previous governor of the region and the head of the Zamfara 2023 governorship campaign committee.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, the state chairman of the APC, was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Hassan Marafa Damri. He expressed happiness over their decision to join the party, calling it a big asset to the group.

Damri underlined that all Zamfara natives must be committed to the state peace and stability in order for them to work together to advance the country.

The former governor of the state, Hon. Abdulaziz Yari, expressed delight over their defection in his remarks shortly after meeting the defectors, stating that they made the right choice by giving up their political aspirations and joining the ruling APC.

In light of the APC’s prior hold on power after the defunct APP, ANPP, and now APC, former governor Yari reassured them that it is a political party for the people of Zamfara.

The deputy governorship candidate and the senatorial candidate for Zamfara Central, who spoke earlier on behalf of other defectors, stated that they had decided to give up their respective plans to back the APC due to the current calm and stability following the reconciliation between former Governor Abdulaziz Yari and Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle.

They promised to rally all of their supporters throughout the election and cast every vote possible for APC candidates.

Among the notable individuals who attended the ceremony were Hon. Lawal M. Liman, leader of the A. A. Yari political movement; Alhaji Muhammad Muttaka Rini, commissioner of the National Population Commission; Hon. Isah Abdulmumin, former majority leader of the Zamfara State House of Assembly; Hon. Aliyu Ango Kagara, candidate for the Talata Mafara North State House of Assembly; and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bakura, among many others.

Recall that the defection occurred a few days after the state hosted the Labour Party’s election rally. According to dailypost report.

Ismaeeliii (

)