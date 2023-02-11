NEWS

Zamfara Governor Orders Arrest Of Citizens Rejecting Old Naira Notes

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 401 2 minutes read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Zamfara Governor Orders Arrest Of Citizens Rejecting Old Naira Notes

Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara State, has ordered the arrest of anyone in the state who rejects the old N1,000, N500, and N200 Naira notes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor issued the directive at the swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed High Court Judges and Special Advisers, which was held in the Government House, Chamber II, in Gusau, the state capital.

Recall that Matawalle, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State had petitioned the Supreme Court to extend and validate the old Naira notes. Matawalle told residents of his state on Friday that the old currency notes remain legal tender until the Supreme Court rules on the case he and two other Northern governors filed against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the federal government.

“As you are all aware, the country’s economy has been plunged into a severe crisis by the Central Bank’s decision to cease recognizing old naira notes as legal tender on February 10.” This decision exacerbated the already dire situation in our state caused by banditry and other crimes, which have significantly disrupted economic activities in the state and subregion over the years, according to Matawalle, as quoted by Daily Trust.

He explained that he teamed up with the Kaduna and Kogi State Governors to seek the intervention of the Supreme Court to ensure that both the new and old naira notes remain legal tender beyond February 10th due to the grave consequences brought about by the CBN’s poorly conceived policy.

“Thankfully, the Supreme Court has issued a temporary injunction barring the CBN from enforcing its plan to decertify the old notes as legal tender as of today, pending its final ruling on the matter on February 15,” Matawalle said.

In addition, he lauded the Supreme Court for “doing the right thing,” which, according to him, would alleviate the suffering of the masses. Matawalle added, “This courageous decision by the Supreme Court has prevented the country from descending into a major crisis that could threaten the country’s peace and stability and possibly prevent the general elections scheduled for this month.”

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Words (via 50minds
News )

#Zamfara #Governor #Orders #Arrest #Citizens #Rejecting #Naira #NotesZamfara Governor Orders Arrest Of Citizens Rejecting Old Naira Notes Publish on 2023-02-11 09:05:10



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 401 2 minutes read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Here Are Reactions After Shehu Sani Said CBN Should Give New Naira Notes To Police To Share To Us

5 mins ago

No One Should Attack My Obidient Supporters During Elections –Peter Obi Warns

8 mins ago

Insecurity may jeopardize the 2023 general elections – Martin Onovo.

14 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts to the Attack on his Labour Party supporters in Lagos state.

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button