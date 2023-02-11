This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Zamfara Governor Orders Arrest Of Citizens Rejecting Old Naira Notes

Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara State, has ordered the arrest of anyone in the state who rejects the old N1,000, N500, and N200 Naira notes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor issued the directive at the swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed High Court Judges and Special Advisers, which was held in the Government House, Chamber II, in Gusau, the state capital.

Recall that Matawalle, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State had petitioned the Supreme Court to extend and validate the old Naira notes. Matawalle told residents of his state on Friday that the old currency notes remain legal tender until the Supreme Court rules on the case he and two other Northern governors filed against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the federal government.

“As you are all aware, the country’s economy has been plunged into a severe crisis by the Central Bank’s decision to cease recognizing old naira notes as legal tender on February 10.” This decision exacerbated the already dire situation in our state caused by banditry and other crimes, which have significantly disrupted economic activities in the state and subregion over the years, according to Matawalle, as quoted by Daily Trust.

He explained that he teamed up with the Kaduna and Kogi State Governors to seek the intervention of the Supreme Court to ensure that both the new and old naira notes remain legal tender beyond February 10th due to the grave consequences brought about by the CBN’s poorly conceived policy.

“Thankfully, the Supreme Court has issued a temporary injunction barring the CBN from enforcing its plan to decertify the old notes as legal tender as of today, pending its final ruling on the matter on February 15,” Matawalle said.

In addition, he lauded the Supreme Court for “doing the right thing,” which, according to him, would alleviate the suffering of the masses. Matawalle added, “This courageous decision by the Supreme Court has prevented the country from descending into a major crisis that could threaten the country’s peace and stability and possibly prevent the general elections scheduled for this month.”

