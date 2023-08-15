Zamfara Gov Swears In 18 Commissioners, Assigns Portfolios

Zamfara State’s governor, Dauda Lawal, conducted the inauguration of 18 newly appointed Commissioners, forming the State Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday.

The swearing-in event took place at the old Council Chambers in the Government House located in Gusau. Following their official oaths, the new appointees were promptly assigned their respective portfolios.

As per a statement released by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the 18 newly designated Commissioners possess expertise spanning various professions. Idris mentioned that the Zamfara State Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, administered the oath of office to the Commissioners.

The statement further conveyed, “Governor Dauda Lawal has urged the recently inaugurated commissioners to heighten their efforts, as their performance will be evaluated based on the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). These indicators will serve as the foundation for assessing their effectiveness in fulfilling the responsibilities assigned to them by the governor.”

“Governor Dauda Lawal emphasized to the commissioners the significance of fostering strong working relationships and collaborative efforts among ministries to enhance the progress of Zamfara State.

Governor Lawal disclosed their designated portfolios as follows: Abdula’aziz Sani Muhammad (SAN) – heading the Justice Ministry; Haruna Ya’u – responsible for Agriculture; Abdulmalik Gajam – overseeing Budget and Planning; Abdulrahman Muhammad Tumbido – handling Commerce, Industry, and Tourism; Mallam Wadatau Madawaki – in charge of Education, Science, and Technology; the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources will be overseen by Mahmud Muhammad Abdullahi Bello Auta; and Dr. Aisha MZ Anka – taking charge of the Health Ministry.”

