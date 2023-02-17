Zamfara Deputy Governor Storms INEC Office, Meets With Staffs And Electoral Commissioner [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Execellency, The Executive Deputy Governor Of Zamfara State, Senator Hassan Nasiha alongside his entourage were spotted at the INEC office in Gusau.

Speaking earlier today, Mr Nasiha informed the REC that the delegations were in his office for on a courtesy visit and also for the commission to brief them on the forthcoming general elections and the level of the Commission’s preparedness to ensure successful conduct of the process.

The Deputy Governor at a point assured the INEC officials that the Zamfara State Government is making all necessary arrangements in providing adequate security support to the Commission to assist in ensuring access to hard-to-reach areas during the exercises.

During the meeting, He used this medium and called on the INEC staff to intensify rigorous training for all categories of ad-hoc staff recruited for them to be versatile in the operation of new technology facilities introduced to fastrack the process.

According the State REC, this was the first of its kind since when he assumed duty as REC such a visit by the high-level government delegation, and he considered the familiarization visit as encouraging to him and all staff of INEC.

Professor Sa’idu ‘Ba’bura Ahmad updated the Deputy Governor and his team on the general issues surrounding the forthcoming general elections, explaining that the Commission is ready to conduct the exercise as it has already started collecting both sensitive and nonsensitive

The State REC, on behalf of his management, gave a pass mark to Zamfara State Government under the leadership of Government Bello Matawalle for providing access to the INEC officials during the previous exercises of validation of voters cards and recent mock test of BIVAS across the state.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of Comrade Babangida Umar Zurmi, ANIPR, Director General Press Affairs, Deputy Governor’s Office, Zamfara State.

Kappa (

)