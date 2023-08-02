Zamfara Assembly confirms members of electoral commission

Zamfara House of Assembly on Wednesday in Gusau confirmed the nomination of a chairman and six permanent commissioners of the Zamfara Independent Electoral Commission.

The confirmation was announced by the Speaker, Bilyaminu Moriki, after the screening of the nominees.

The majority leader of the house, Bello Mazawaje (PDP- Tsafe East), had earlier moved a motion to allow for the screening and confirmation of the nominees.

The chairman of the commission is Sani Ibrahim.

(NAN)