Zamfara assembly confirms 18 nominees as commissioners

The Zamfara House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 18 nominees of Governor Dauda Lawal for appointment as commissioners.

This is contained in a statement issued Thursday by the parliament’s spokesman Nasiru Biyabiki.

The parliament recently announced receipt of the 18 nominees for confirmation by the governor.

“The nominees were screened and confirmed at the Assembly’s plenary in Gusau on Thursday. The confirmed Commissioners included Sule Adamu, Salisu Musa, Kabiru Birnin-Magaji, Yau Haruna-Bakura, Abdurrahman Tumbido, Lawali Barau, Nasiru Ibrahim, Tasiu Musa and Mannir Haidara. Among confirmed nominees also are Capt. Bala Mairiga (retd), Abdul’aziz Sani, Ahmed Yandi, Wadatau Madawaki, Aisha Anka, Bello Auta, Abdulmalik Gajam, Mahmud Muhammad and Dr Nafisa Maradun,” the statement announced.

Earlier, majority leader Bello Mazawaje (APC-Tsafe East) moved the motion on the governor’s request for the screening and confirmation of the nominees.

The motion was seconded by minority leader Aliyu Ango (APC-Talata-Mafara South).

Mr Mazawaje appealed to other legislators to agree and set aside the House Order XV Rule 6 (6) of its Standing Orders to admit the nominees to the Chamber for the screening.

After the screening, the lawmakers unanimously confirmed the 18 nominees to serve as commissioners and members of the State Executive Council. 

(NAN)

