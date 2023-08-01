Yusuf Shehu Reacts to Speculations that Judges at Tribunal Are Being Pressured to Favor APC

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former legislator in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Yusuf Shehu, has firmly urged the Judges handling election petitions to uphold impartiality and base their judgments solely on presented evidence without any bias.

During a candid interview with THE SUN, Shehu countered President Tinubu’s assertion about potential chaos if his election were nullified due to not securing 25 percent of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. He stressed the crucial necessity for an independent judiciary when adjudicating on electoral tribunal matters.

Shehu expressed his dissent passionately, stating that President Tinubu, a seasoned politician known for upholding the principles of the rule of law, justice, and democracy, should not have made such a comment.

When questioned about rumors of Judges at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) being threatened to favor the ruling APC, Shehu firmly denied the speculations, asserting his confidence in the judiciary.

The former legislator remarked, “That is politics. It is mere rumour; that is the normal story from the opposition in Nigeria. The government in power will always be accused of threatening the judiciary to get favour from the election petition tribunals but we have seen so many cases where things have turned out to be different from the allegation.”

Shehu advised the Judges to maintain their integrity, act righteously, and uphold the true essence of their vocation.

