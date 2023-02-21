Yusuf has received so much that will take him and his family out of the trenches— Chiefpriest

Well-known Nigerian socialite and businessman Cubana Chiefpriest has recently taken to social media to reveal that he has given Yusuf a substantial quantity of money, enough to rescue him and his family from poverty.

Yusuf, the young man who stood in front of Peter Obi’s truck during his presidential rally in Lagos a few weeks ago, looks to have been rescued from the streets by Chiefpriest, as he publicly announced his intention to do so a few weeks ago.

Yusuf life will never be the same again, he has received so much that will lift him and his family out of the trenches,” Cubana Chiefpriest, a self-proclaimed celebrity bartender, captioned a snapshot of the two of them on his Official Instagram Page on February 20, 2023. There was a deluge of comments underneath the post.

