‘Yusuf has received so much that will take him and his family out of the trenches’ -Chiefpriest says

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Socialite and Business Man, Cubana Chiefpriest took to social media to reveal that Yusuf has received alot of money enough to take him and his family out of the trenches.

Recall that few weeks ago, Chiefpriest publicly came out to reveal that he would be taken Yusuf, the boy who stood at the front of Peter Obi’s convoy during his presidential rally in Lagos few weeks ago out of the street and it seems like he has done exactly that.

The self acclaimed celebrity barman shared a photo of himself alongside Yusuf on his Official Instagram Page today being Monday the 20th day of February, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Yusuf’s life will never be the same again, he has received so much that will take him and his family out of the trenches”, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

Content created and supplied by: Ola_Dan

News )

