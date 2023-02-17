This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yusuf Datti Tackles El-Rufai For Accepting Old Notes In Kaduna, Knocks Malami Over Buhari’s Speech

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has faulted the decision of the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to maintain the old currency as legal tender for the residents of his state in contrast to the decree issued by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Governor El-Rufai spoke to residents of Kaduna state via broadcast on Thursday, urging them to keep using their old N500 and N1000 notes in line with the ruling of the Supreme Court and in defiance of the announcement President Buhari made earlier on that same day.

Speaking about the contradiction between President Buhari, the Supreme Court, and the Kaduna state governor at a press conference, Senator Yusuf Datti said, “Why would you, as the commander-in-chief, give an executive order that is constitutional, and a state governor would say you should continue exchanging those currencies?” That is, there are two authorities.

He added, “It is with this drama in the election that they are challenging him to the extent of giving counter-orders.” You know, treason. “It is close to treason; lawyers will tell you that better.”

Furthermore, he also faulted Mr. Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), for letting President Buhari proceed with the national broadcast where he defied the ruling supreme court on the legality of the old naira notes.

His exact words were, “It was very strange that the attorney general of the federation allowed Mr. President to proceed with yesterday’s national broadcast.” The supreme court has adjourned its ruling, and the commander-in-chief goes and takes another action. This is classic, poor-quality leadership.

Source: The Cable

