NEWS

Yunusa Tanko Reveals What A Northern Man Living In Anambra Said About Peter Obi When He Was Governor

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 52 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yunusa Tanko Reveals What A Northern Man Living In Anambra Said About Peter Obi When He Was Governor

The presidential election is just a few days away with the top three candidates for president, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, conducting their campaigns across Nigerian states, it remains to be seen who will lead Nigeria as its next leader on Saturday.

As a result, reactions have trailed a video that Dr. Yunusa Tanko, a spokesperson for the Labour Party, posted on his Twitter page regarding what a Northern man who resided in Anambra state when Peter Obi was governor said.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO

“Peter Obi will take soldiers to our mosque. He likes Peter Obi because of his concern for the people rather than the desire to cause chaos. At that time, there was no fighting “. Also the second Northerner man who was spotted in the video testified to what the first man said and revealed he also also likes Peter Obi to for his kindhearted spirit .

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds
News )

#Yunusa #Tanko #Reveals #Northern #Man #Living #Anambra #Peter #Obi #GovernorYunusa Tanko Reveals What A Northern Man Living In Anambra Said About Peter Obi When He Was Governor Publish on 2023-02-21 06:11:17



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 52 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Amaechi working for Atiku, Rivers PDP alleges

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Wike Reveals Presidential Candidate He Will Vote For, Enenche Endorses Obi

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: APC Knocks PDP For Linking Amaechi With Naira Crises, APC Is Hero Of Nigeria—Wike

17 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Amaechi Working For Atiku -Rivers PDP;Fani Hospitalised After DSS Grilling_Lawyer

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button