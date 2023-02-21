Yunusa Tanko Reveals What A Northern Man Living In Anambra Said About Peter Obi When He Was Governor

The presidential election is just a few days away with the top three candidates for president, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, conducting their campaigns across Nigerian states, it remains to be seen who will lead Nigeria as its next leader on Saturday.

As a result, reactions have trailed a video that Dr. Yunusa Tanko, a spokesperson for the Labour Party, posted on his Twitter page regarding what a Northern man who resided in Anambra state when Peter Obi was governor said.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO

“Peter Obi will take soldiers to our mosque. He likes Peter Obi because of his concern for the people rather than the desire to cause chaos. At that time, there was no fighting “. Also the second Northerner man who was spotted in the video testified to what the first man said and revealed he also also likes Peter Obi to for his kindhearted spirit .

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds

News )

#Yunusa #Tanko #Reveals #Northern #Man #Living #Anambra #Peter #Obi #GovernorYunusa Tanko Reveals What A Northern Man Living In Anambra Said About Peter Obi When He Was Governor Publish on 2023-02-21 06:11:17