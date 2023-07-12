Yunusa Tanko Reacts When Asked If LP Can Surpass What It Did In 2023 Election If There Is A Rerun

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, spokesperson for the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential campaign, recently responded to questions about the party’s confidence in a potential rerun of the election. His comments follow remarks by the Labour Party’s National Chairman suggesting the APC may be preparing for a possible rerun of the 2023 presidential vote.

When asked how confident he was that Labour could match or exceed their previous performance in a rerun, Tanko said many Nigerians were previously unfamiliar with candidate Peter Obi but now know him better after the initial election. Tanko expressed confidence that these voters are now ready to fully support Obi and the Labour Party if a rerun occurs.

He explained that “Majority of the facts that Nigerians didn’t know before, they are knowing now. So they are rejigging themselves to fight for the Nigerian people.” Tanko noted Nigerians across the country have become more informed about Obi and “are determined that he is the right person to be in that seat credibly as the president of Nigeria.”

The Labour Party spokesperson believes the increased national familiarity and support for Peter Obi since the initial election has positioned the party well for any potential rerun. Tanko conveyed confidence that more informed voters will enable Labour to match or exceed its prior performance if a redo of the presidential vote is held.

