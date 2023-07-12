Yunusa Tanko Reacts When Asked If LP Can Surpass What It Did In 2023 Election If There Is A Rerun

The spokesperson for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has expressed confidence that the party can equal or exceed its performance in the 2023 election if a rerun takes place.

Dr. Tanko was responding to questions about whether the Labour Party can replicate or surpass its strong showing in the recent election, after the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, revealed on Monday that he had received information that the ruling All Progressives Congress may be preparing for a possible rerun of the presidential vote.

When asked how confident he was that the Labour Party could match or top its 2023 election results in a hypothetical rerun, Dr. Tanko said that many Nigerians who were previously unaware of the party’s candidate Peter Obi now know about him after the initial election.

According to Dr. Tanko, “It may amaze you to know that the majority of facts that Nigerians didn’t know before, they are knowing now. So they are rejigging themselves to fight for the Nigerian people.”

He expressed confidence that Nigerians are now informed about Peter Obi and are determined that he is the right person to be president. Dr. Tanko stated that “Various nooks and crannies of this country who didn’t know Peter Obi, now know him more and they are determined that he is the right person to be in that seat credibly as the president of Nigeria.”

Watch from 20:00 Minutes



