Yunusa Tanko Reacts Following Obi’s Donation Of 100 Bags Of Rice &N5M To Internally Displaced People

Yinusa Tanko, a spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, responded to the philanthropic act of Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential aspirant from the labour party. Obi generously donated 100 bags of rice and a sum of N5 million to support internally displaced individuals in Plateau state. It was noted that this gesture occurred during Obi’s visit to the state on his birthday, where he extended a helping hand to those in need. The donation was presented to the leaders of the displaced persons’ camp, as reported by Arise .

Taking to his own page, Yinusa Tanko shared a video by ARISE NEWS showcasing the act of kindness, and he commended Peter Obi for this compassionate gesture. According to Tanko, Obi demonstrated a profound display of love, care, and empathy towards the people affected by the displacement. In Tanko’s view, the actions of Peter Obi stand in contrast to what he perceives as lacking in the current administration.

Tanko hinted on the significance of such acts of kindness and compassion, emphasizing that they exemplify the essential qualities required in a leader. According to him, the present administration could benefit from adopting a similar approach to addressing the needs and concerns of the people. He seemed to imply that the lack of empathy and care in the current government could be a factor that contributes to the call for reclaiming their mandate.

Yunusa Tanko’s response to Peter Obi’s donation was one of admiration and praise. He viewed Obi’s actions as exemplary in demonstrating genuine concern for the welfare of internally displaced individuals in Plateau state. Tanko expressed the belief that such qualities are vital in a leader, subtly suggesting that the current administration could learn from Obi’s compassionate approach. He seemed to emphasize the importance of reclaiming their mandate as a potential solution to address what he perceives as the absence of care and empathy in the present government.

