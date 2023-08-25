Yunusa Tanko reacts as he posts photo of Labour Party Vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed

Yunusa Tanko, a prominent member of the Labour Party and part of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, recently posted a picture of the Labour Party’s vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, on his social media page.

Taking to his official Twitter account on Thursday, the Labour Party chieftain shared the photo of their vice presidential candidate, sparking various reactions from users on social media. The caption that accompanied the photo in his post has captured the attention of many.

In his post, he mentioned that the world is currently experiencing a high level of intensity. He also commented on the former US president, suggesting that he is placing himself above the law.

Here is the post he made on his official Twitter page:

Following his statement, there have been a lot of responses from people expressing their opinions on the matter. Below are some of them below, and tell us your own thoughts.

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)