Yunusa Tanko Reacts as Court prepares to deliver Judgement on Obi’s petition on Sept 6

Yunusa Tanko, a prominent member of the Labour party and spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, has responded to the announcement that the presidential election petition court will deliver its final judgement on September 6, 2023 regarding the petition filed by Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential aspirant from the Labour party.

On Monday, the spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign shared the court’s original document on his official Twitter page.

He went on to mention that the court has selected a date to deliver their ultimate decision on the petition submitted by his superior, Peter Gregory Obi.

After sharing the document, he wrote ” The presidential election petition court will deliver Its final judgement on our petition on Sept 6, 2023″

Nevertheless, following his post, numerous social media users have responded.

Graciouswriter (

)