Yunusa Tanko Reacts After Peter Obi Donated 100 Bags Of Rice & N5M To Internally Displaced People

After Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party or LP gave 100 sacks of rice and N5 million to internally displaced people in Plateau state, one of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council’s spokespeople, Yunusa Tanko, responded.

Remember how the former Anambra state governor travelled to the state on his birthday to give a helping hand to the populace? According to Arise , he presented 100 bags of food and N5M to the Camp’s leaders while he was there.

After posting the ARISE NEWS video on his page, Tanko complimented Peter Obi for the thoughtful act.

He claimed that Peter Obie had just demonstrated how to love, care for, and empathize with others. He claimed that the current administration is missing what Peter Obie has accomplished.

He claimed that’s why it’s essential to restore their mandate.

https://twitter.com/YunusaTanko/status/1682320071857696768?t=UwxUmynIKkQ4K68-nb2qwA&s=19

What are your thought about this? Kindly drop your comment below.

Traunt (

)