Yunusa Tanko lists issues raised against Lamidi Apapa by the labour party

Amid the ongoing problems in the Labour Party’s leadership, a well-known politician from the northern region, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has accused Alhaji Lamidi Apapa, the leader of the opposing faction within the party, of receiving money from outside sources to ruin the party from within.

Dr. Tanko spoke during an interview on Central TV’s ‘Breakfast Central’ show on August 25. He is a representative of the Obi-Media Office. He explained that everything Apapa and his group have done so far suggests they don’t care about the Labour Party’s welfare. Instead, they seem focused on causing harm to the party’s reputation for the advantage of another opposing group.

He outlined three main reasons for his concerns about Apapa. Firstly, as a loyal member of the Labour Party, it’s expected that if there are issues you’re unhappy with, you communicate them to the National Executive Council for resolution. This didn’t happen in Apapa’s case. No such communication was received.

Secondly, Apapa divided the party’s office and attempted to take control by force. This action of his doesn’t indicate genuine concern for the party’s progress.

“We raised the issue against Apapa on 3 premises. Number one is that as a loyal member of the Labour Party, when issues that you are not happy with arises, you are expected to write to the National Executive Council (NEC) for the matter to be resolved. This did not happen. We never received any document. Secondly, he balkanized the office of the party he belonged to. He broke into the office and proceeded to carryout a coup. This not show that he is interested in the party’s wellbeing.

Thirdly, Apapa took part in a court case involving Peter Obi, their main representative. Instead of supporting the case, he tried to create chaos and said that the Labour Party wasn’t in favor of the case. These actions show that Apapa’s group might be funded to create chaos within the party.

