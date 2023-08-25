Yul Edochie Reacts to Uju Kennedy Ohanenye’s Appointment as Minister of Women Affairs by President Tinubu.

Nollywood veteran actor, Yul Edochie has taken to social media to pen down a congratulatory message for Nigerian politician, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, following her nomination for the office of Minister of Women Affairs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu few weeks ago.

Recall that former APC 2023 presidential candidate, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the new Minister of Women Affairs. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye was further screened and approved by the Senate to occupy such position under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

And so, former 2023 presidential candidate, Yul Edochie in reaction to such appointment, took to his official Instagram page to congratulate Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, adding that enemies will not see her and God will give her the wisdom, strength, longevity and every other thing she needs to serve Nigeria well.

Yul Edochie finally prayed for God to be with her as she assumes her new office under President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Here is Yul Edochie’s post below;

