You’ve Nothing To Offer Nigeria – Udom Emmanuel Replies Tinubu

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, in a response to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said on Monday that Tinubu constantly resorts to insulting and abusing persons during campaigns because he has nothing to offer Nigerians.

Despite the insults from the former Governor of Lagos State, he said he would rather let peace prevail by ignoring him and focusing instead on helping to develop effective administration to get Nigeria out of its current mess.

In an address given at Government House in Uyo on Tuesday evening, Emmanuel inaugurated the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen, and Members of Boards of commissions, and a Transition committee charged with ensuring a seamless turnover of authority to the incoming administration.

Always keep in mind what Tinubu was quoted as saying “Tell Atiku, “this is enough, Akwa Ibom, the lad we brought here who likes to call himself Governor. the Monday afternoon gathering in Uyo, where bjs was speaking. I would have drove him home because he was literally in my backyard in Lagos if no one had told me we were the same person. You can easily identify his mansion, therefore if I were you, I would lock him up with some pigeons, scorpions, and lizards.”

A few hours later, the governor of Akwa Ibom state reacted, saying that he would wait to respond to Tinubu since national peace requires “playing the saint” by one political party.

