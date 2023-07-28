You’ve Endured; You Just Need To Persevere A Little Bit More; We Cannot Afford The Subsidy —Tinubu

In a press conference briefing, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated that the people of the country have endured the present hardship facing them and urged them to persevere a little bit more to end the economic crisis. Tinubu stated that the country cannot continue to spend on what it cannot afford, pointing out that the decision to remove fuel subsidies cannot be reversed.

He stated that he feels the pain of the people and assures them that the pain is needed to overcome the present predicament. He, however, urged the young people to tell their parents and siblings that his policies are for the betterment of the people and do not in any way mean to make them suffer.

According to him, “You’ve endured; you just need to persevere a little bit more. It’s not going to be easy to make the changes necessary, but what we’re going through today is savings for greatness tomorrow. Things that we cannot afford, we cannot engage in. It is clear that we can’t afford the subsidy. It’s meant for just a few elites. It’s not beneficial to the general population or the greatest number of people in this country. I beg you to spread the understanding and tell your parents, uncles, or relatives that this present chaos is dearly needed for the chronic benefit and warfare of this country. It is very difficult for the people; yes, I understand and I feel your pains, but we have to go through this for us to survive the economic downtown.”

