You’ve Endured You Just Need To Persevere A Little Bit More, It’s Not Easy To Make A Change – Tinubu

According to Channel Television, Nigerians have been advised by President Bola Tinubu to continue despite the difficulties brought on by the elimination of gasoline subsidies. Since he took over office on May 29 and said in his inaugural address that “fuel subsidy is gone,” the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), or gasoline, has more than tripled from less than N200 per litre in less than two months.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for protests in response to the economic difficulties. The President begged Nigerians’ patience as the “economic reforms” were implemented in a speech to youth members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“I can assure you that I understand your pains and the pains of your uncles, brothers, your mums. I understand, I feel it. It is not easy to get out a monster of over 40 years that is called subsidy,” Tinubu said.

“For few leaders, elites, fleecing Nigeria, it’s not acceptable and will never be acceptable to us all. You’ve endured, you just need to persevere a little bit more. It’s not going to be easy to make the changes necessary, but what we are going through today is saving for greatness, tomorrow.”

Source: Channel Television

