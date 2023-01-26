You’ve Been Voting For The North, What Do You Get From Voting The North?- Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has warned Nigerians of northern extraction against voting for candidates on the basis of religion and ethnicity.

Speaking at his campaign rally in Gombe on Wednesday according to The Cable, the former Anambra state governor told northerners to think of how their lives have been, whenever candidates from the region are wooing them to vote for them on the basis of ethnicity.

Peter Obi noted that Northerners have been voting for their people over the years but, nothing significantly has changed in their lives.

The Labour Party presidential candidate added that Muslims or christians do not buy bread cheaper due to their religion and that, whenever candidates woo them with religion, they should ask them to show them where they can buy things cheaper as Muslims or christians.

Peter Obi said “Don’t vote for anybody because, he is from the north. If they tell you they’re from the north, tell them your children are hungry, that you are hungry and you have no jobs. You’ve been voting for the north, what do you get from voting the north?

“Do you buy bread cheaper because, you’re from the north? Do Muslims or christians buy bread cheaper because of their religion? Some will tell you it’s their turn, it’s nobody’s turn, it’s your turn as Nigerians to actually take back your country.”

relationship-Guru (

)