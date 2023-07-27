Youths should wake up; petrol, food prices rising but Nigeria not down: Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, says it takes a person with good intentions and effective action to deliver Nigeria from the present economic challenges.

He pointed out that though petrol and food prices are increasing, Nigerians are not down, urging the youths to “wake up.”

The convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) made the assertion while addressing a news conference on Wednesday in Ogbomoso to flag off the crusade.

He said throughout history, nations and communities that faced severe economic crises rebounded due to an individual with the drive and determination to turn things around.

Mr Kumuyi said it took a person with purpose and great ideas put into action to achieve positive results that alleviate the people’s sufferings.

He called on Nigerians not to lose hope with the present situation in the country, assuring them of greater possibilities if only they could pray, plan, and pursue their endeavours to make a difference in the nation.

He appealed to youths not to be intimidated by the current economic challenges and urged them to wake up and pursue their goals with determination and diligence.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that we are down. Look at the economy, look at petrol, prices are going up higher and higher; no, it takes you to wake up, and with faith in God, we can do something,” Mr Kumuyi asserted.

On what motivated Deeper Life Church leader to hold the global crusade in Ogbomoso, Mr Kumuyi said it was based on his passion and determination to make a difference in the lives of the people, using Ogbomoso as a platform to reach out to the over 180 countries the GCK covered.

Mr Kumuyi urged the Ogbomoso people, including the youth, to turn out en masse for the crusade.

(NAN)