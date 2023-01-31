This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Youths Protest buhari’s Visit to Kano, Allegedly Stone Helicopter

The Punch newspaper reports that some angry youths in Kano, on Monday, threw stones at the advance convoy of President Muhammadu buhari who was on an official visit to the State.

This happened despite the heavily beefed-up security arrangement in the state ahead of the President’s visit. The angry youths wielding stones and sticks reportedly attacked buhari’s convoy and helicopter as it hovered above them.

Viral videos on social media show the moment the irate youths pelted the helicopter believed to be conveying the President with stones.

One of the videos shows some youths struggling with some security agents while a convoy made its way through their midst.

Another shows a road littered with stones and tear gas canisters.

The protesting youths are heard shouting “ba ma yi” (meaning “down with you”) and scampering away to avoid arrest by security operatives.

Recall that Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had written to the President requesting a postponement of his visit to the state, citing security reasons because of the tension arising from the poorly handled naira swap that had thrown Nigerians into further economic hardship. But the President insisted on visiting the State as scheduled.

A protest by angry youths against the President in his home state, Katsina, had informed Ganduje’s security concerns.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the Kano attack on the President on the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to the incident, a spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, who shared one of the videos of the alleged attack, claimed that it was sponsored by Tinubu.

He wrote on Twitter:

“The fight between Tinubu and buhari is entering a new dimension. The attack in Kano was properly coordinated and funded allegedly by Asiwaju.

“The meeting to push buhari to submission or face sponsored attack in the north was said to be hatched in Burdillon. Me, I am busy with Atiku.”

The party, in an official PDP statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Monday, equally blamed Tinubu and Governor Ganduje for the attack.

But the APC has countered the PDP’s claims, insisting that reports of the purported attack were fake.

