Youths give Soludo 48 hrs to reinstate Peter Obi’s campaign billboards

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has set Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo a 48-hour deadline to reinstate the campaign billboards for Senators Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Victor Umeh of Anambra Central, both of whom are vying for the presidency of the United States.

The Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency removed the Peter Obi campaign billboard last week, according to the DAILY POST.

Due to an alleged failure by the party to adhere to rules, the large billboard at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University temporary site flyover was removed on Saturday.

Recall that in August 2022, the Anambra State Government ruled that N10,000,000, N7,000,000, and N5,000,000, respectively, would be paid by each contender for the presidency, the senate, and the house of representatives, in order to install billboards around the state. Candidates will spend N1,000,000 to run for the State House of Assembly.

The alliance of Igbo youths criticized the governor’s decision after it was removed on Saturday and threatened to hold him accountable if the billboard was not placed back up.

The coalition’s General President, Goodkuck Ibem, issued the following statement on Thursday: “To put it mildly, Governor Charles Soludo’s illegal decision to take down the campaign billboards of these deserving candidates because they do not belong to his political party is undemocratic and in violation of the constitution.

We are aware that Governor Soludo is pursuing Senator Victor Umeh and Mr. Peter Obi because they uphold values that conflict with those that Governor Soludo holds dear, such as honesty, sincerity, and transparency.

“Governor Soludo has been given 48 hours to replace the billboards for Senator Victor Umeh and Mr. Peter Obi that he illegally removed; otherwise, the youths will retaliate against him.

