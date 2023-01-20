Youths give Soludo 48 hrs to reinstate Peter Obi’s billboards

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Vanguard reports that the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders have issued a 48 hours ultimatum to the Governor of Anambra state, Professor Chukwuma Soludo to restore the bill boards of the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi which he removed for allegedly not meeting up with the requirements of the state. He was accused of illegally removing the bill boards of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and also removing the bill boards of Victor Umeh who is a senatorial candidate of Anambra south.

Do recall that last week, the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency had dismantled billboards of Labour Party around key areas in the state belonging to Peter Obi. The large billboard at the flyover of Nnamdi Azikiwe university was removed over accusations leveled up against Labour Party that they failed to meet up with the requirements. Do recall that earlier in 2022, the Anambra state Government had directed all the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Reps Assembly candidates to pay N10 million, N7 million and N5 million each respectively while the candidates of the State House of Assembly are to pay N1 million each. However, after the billboards were removed, the Coalition of Igbo Youths said if the billboards are not removed, the Governor would face their wrath. The group further said that the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi paid for billboards therefore it should not be removed.

