Youths DestroyCampaign Properties Used By Tinubu After He Left The Campaign Ground In Akwa Ibom

An online trending video shows the aftermath event that took place at the stadium where the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Ahmed Tinubu, held his campaign rally in Akwa Ibom State.

Some hours ago, the All Progressive Congress, APC, held its presidential campaign rally in the Nest of Champions Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where a large crowd of party supporters were on the ground to show their solidarity support for the candidate of the party.

However, an online video shows some irate youths destroying the campaign materials, including banners that were used by the All Progressive Congress and its candidate during the campaign rally. Although the main reason why those youths are engaging in this type of action is unknown, there was rowdiness as they engaged in the action.

What is your view on the video, and what do you think could have cause this incident?

