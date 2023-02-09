You’re Unstable, Keep Your Venue, Atiku Campaign Slams Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Election Council of the Rivers People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected a venue approved by Governor Nyesom Wike for an election rally organized for the party’s standard-bearer Atiku Abubakar. Naija reported on Tuesday that Wike re-authorized his Adokiye Amesiamaka stadium in Port Harcourt’s He Igwurita-Ali for his PDP presidential campaign rally in the South-South Province.

The reauthorization comes a week after the governor revoked the original permit and the PDP Presidential Election Council banned the use of the facility over security concerns. But on Wednesday’s radio show in Port Harcourt, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, spokesman for his PDP PCC in the state, said the council had no interest in the Greek gift from the governor.

He added that the council couldn’t believe Wike’s words and wondered how the governor thought there would be violence where permits had previously been revoked. He said:

“Yesterday he announced that the stadium had been repaired, and I am aware that he reversed his decision. But let me be clear: Atiku Abubakar’s presidential election council has no interest in Governor Wike’s gift of Greece. “He canceled the stadium because of the reasons he gave in his information.” May I ask if he reversed that intelligence report? “Isn’t the Presidential Election Council working with the APC to hold a joint rally in the same stadium?” Are there any security reports that indicate there was violence?

“How did Governor Wike arrive at his rationale that there was violence previously canceled out of the stadium?” Nwibubasa said Wike must first write to his PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) before Atiku can use the approved stadium, as it did when the approval was revoked.

he added: He has written to us and has formally revoked the license.” We also expect Governor Wyke to speak out during the campaign. “More than just making a statement that represents,” the people of Rivers must recognize at this point that their leader is insecure.

